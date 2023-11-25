Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FULT stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.