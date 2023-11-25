FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By B. Riley

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million.
IMAX stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth $2,322,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 137,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $14,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
