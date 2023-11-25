FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Nordstrom, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a report released on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 105.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

