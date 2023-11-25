FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $13.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.25. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.56.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

