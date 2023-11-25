FY2025 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE A opened at $126.62 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.64.
Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
