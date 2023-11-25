Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549,360.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

