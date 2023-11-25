Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

