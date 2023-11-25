GameStop (NYSE:GME) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of -0.21. GameStop has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,955.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GameStop by 56.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

