GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Up 10.8%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 2,574,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
GBS Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GBS
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GBS in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GBS in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GBS in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
About GBS
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GBS
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.