Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

