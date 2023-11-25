Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,911 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Paramount Global worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $41,174,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 98,053.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,603,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after buying an additional 1,602,187 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

PARA stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

