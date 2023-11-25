Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $199.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.87. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.