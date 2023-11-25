Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.04 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Insulet worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $187.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

