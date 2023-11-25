Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of NICE worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE opened at $193.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

