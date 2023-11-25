Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 96,613 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,613 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of STAG Industrial worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $735,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 72,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

