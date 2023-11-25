Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,685 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $395.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $406.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.86 and its 200 day moving average is $360.81.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

