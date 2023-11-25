Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.53% of Green Brick Partners worth $90,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

GRBK opened at $47.81 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.21. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $418.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

