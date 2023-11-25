Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 8,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Greenbriar Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. Greenbriar Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

