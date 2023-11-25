Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 49.24%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $2.1322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.