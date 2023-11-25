Guess?, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now expects that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GES

Guess? Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 824,836 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Guess? by 147.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $15,686,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Guess? by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guess? during the third quarter worth $13,335,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.