Guess?, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2023

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GESFree Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now expects that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GES

Guess? Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 824,836 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Guess? by 147.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $15,686,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Guess? by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guess? during the third quarter worth $13,335,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.