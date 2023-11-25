HC Wainwright Cuts Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Price Target to $3.00

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

