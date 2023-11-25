HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,517,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,931,743.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

