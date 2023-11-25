HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MediWound Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.03.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $917,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MediWound by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 122.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

