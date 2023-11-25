Head-To-Head Analysis: Principal Financial Group (PFG) and Its Rivals

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) is one of 7 public companies in the “Accident & health insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Principal Financial Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Principal Financial Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group $17.49 billion $4.81 billion 11.97 Principal Financial Group Competitors $11.25 billion $2.16 billion 10.18

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Principal Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group 10.54% 15.30% 0.54% Principal Financial Group Competitors 10.79% 13.69% 1.58%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Principal Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Principal Financial Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group 5 7 0 0 1.58 Principal Financial Group Competitors 99 691 371 15 2.26

Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $74.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. As a group, “Accident & health insurance” companies have a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Principal Financial Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Principal Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of shares of all “Accident & health insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of shares of all “Accident & health insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Principal Financial Group pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Accident & health insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Principal Financial Group peers beat Principal Financial Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, equity compensation, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual variable annuities, and bank products, as well as trust and custody services. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

