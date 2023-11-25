Head to Head Comparison: Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) and PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) and PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hydro One and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydro One N/A N/A N/A PPL 9.53% 7.82% 2.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hydro One and PPL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydro One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PPL $8.57 billion 2.26 $756.00 million $1.11 23.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Hydro One.

73.1% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hydro One and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydro One 0 1 0 0 2.00 PPL 0 4 2 0 2.33

Hydro One currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. PPL has a consensus price target of $30.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.52%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Hydro One.

Summary

PPL beats Hydro One on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network. The company serves residential, small business, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipal utilities. It also provides telecommunications support services for its transmission and distribution businesses; and information and communications technology services and solutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

