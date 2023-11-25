Head-To-Head Contrast: China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) vs. QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get China Sunergy alerts:

Risk & Volatility

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A QuickLogic -19.87% -27.32% -10.23%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares China Sunergy and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Sunergy and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A QuickLogic 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.62%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Sunergy and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuickLogic $16.18 million 11.15 -$4.27 million ($0.27) -48.04

China Sunergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuickLogic.

Summary

QuickLogic beats China Sunergy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sunergy

(Get Free Report)

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China Sunergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Sunergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.