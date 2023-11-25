Head to Head Contrast: Millicom International Cellular (MICCF) and Its Peers

Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Free Report) is one of 145 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Millicom International Cellular to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Millicom International Cellular pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.4% and pay out 45.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular N/A N/A 0.70 Millicom International Cellular Competitors $7.67 billion $650.43 million -234.90

Profitability

Millicom International Cellular’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Millicom International Cellular. Millicom International Cellular is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular N/A N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular Competitors -12.36% -22.77% 0.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Millicom International Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Millicom International Cellular and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 0 0 0 N/A Millicom International Cellular Competitors 710 2188 4018 113 2.50

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 63.59%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Millicom International Cellular has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

