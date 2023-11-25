Head-To-Head Review: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) and 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerald and 4imprint Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $325.90 million 1.00 $130.80 million ($0.27) -19.19 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than 4imprint Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Emerald and 4imprint Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00 4imprint Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Emerald presently has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 96.91%. Given Emerald’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than 4imprint Group.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and 4imprint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald 8.56% -59.12% 2.95% 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Emerald beats 4imprint Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design, Creative and Technology segment provides events and services that support various industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration to drive new business and streamline processes, and creative solutions. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was formerly known as Bemrose Corporation Public Limited Company and changed its name to 4imprint Group plc in August 2000. The company was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

