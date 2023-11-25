HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBC. UBS Group cut HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 820 ($10.26) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.44) to GBX 722 ($9.03) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

