IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAG opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.46. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $12,557,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 269.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after buying an additional 4,146,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1,754.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,693,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 3,494,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.