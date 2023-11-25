IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $478.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

