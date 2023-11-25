Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Incyte by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

