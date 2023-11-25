Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

INOD stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.08 million, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Innodata has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%.

In other Innodata news, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 14,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $211,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,827,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 14,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $211,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,827,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,555 shares of company stock valued at $900,087. 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

