Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $567,360.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARWR opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. FMR LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,235,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $18,103,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.