Insider Selling: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Sells C$808,000.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.40, for a total value of C$808,000.00.

Glen Dawson Roane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$160,000.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.28, for a total value of C$392,750.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.52, for a total value of C$405,200.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$396,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BDGI opened at C$40.14 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.19.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

