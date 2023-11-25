Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) CEO Sells $636,257.31 in Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $636,257.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $10.40 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. Equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,177,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 180.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 20.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

IE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

