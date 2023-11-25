Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) CEO Sells $636,257.31 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2023

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $636,257.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $10.40 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. Equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,177,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 180.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 20.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.