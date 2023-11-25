Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.85. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Patrick Industries

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.