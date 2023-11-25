Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $961,193.64 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marta Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $183.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $183.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average of $138.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

