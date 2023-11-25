Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $192.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $191.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IPAR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.49.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $970,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $471,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

