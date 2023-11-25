Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $27.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $304.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

