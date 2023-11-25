Investors Buy Large Volume of Illumina Put Options (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 9,052 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the typical volume of 4,654 put options.

Illumina Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.97. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

