iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.12 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut their target price on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.