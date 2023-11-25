iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.12 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.10.

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.56.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

