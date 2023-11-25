iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 128,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 72,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
