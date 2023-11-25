iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 128,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 72,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTI. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 480.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.