J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

