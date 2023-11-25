Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

