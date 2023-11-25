Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.16. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

