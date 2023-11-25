Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,355,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 102.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204,526 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

