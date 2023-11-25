Johnson & Johnson to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion.
View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $152.51 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $367.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.