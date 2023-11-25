Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $156.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $188.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

